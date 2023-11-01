Police will be out in full force on Halloween to keep everyone safe

SANDY – As Utah kids head out to trick-or-treat on Halloween, law enforcement will be out in full force with them trying to keep families and property safe.

In Sandy, patrols will be doubled in most areas Halloween night thanks to the holiday falling on a Tuesday, which is when the department’s weekday and weekend shifts overlap. Typically, some of those officers will do training during the overlap, but on Halloween night they’ll be doubling up on neighborhood patrols.

“We could drive the main throughfares in Sandy all night long and be just fine,” Sgt. Greg Moffitt. “But on Halloween that is where all the movement, all the activities is taking place in the neighborhoods, so what we’re pushing is making sure all our officers are hitting those streets, paying attention, being seen, being visible.”

Response calls

On average, Sandy police respond to about 140 calls for service, but on Halloween in 2022 they responded to 167 calls, a five year high for the city on Halloween.

“Our biggest one is vandalism, loud parties, and then accidents,” said Moffitt.

As a long-time law enforcement officer, Moffitt says the thing that puts a pit in his stomach is receiving a call that a child has been hit.

“We want everyone out there to go and have fun, but that has always been my biggest fear, my biggest fear to come in and work a Halloween night, and I just hope and pray I don’t have to go on a kid that’s been hit,” said Moffitt.

In October, eight people have been hit and killed by vehicles in Utah. Moffit is pleading with drivers to slow down Halloween night and to pay attention. He’s asking parents to make sure their kids are visible and wearing glow sticks or lights.