LOCAL NEWS

Jordan School District moms trying to collect 1,000 coats for kids in need

Oct 31, 2023, 6:46 PM | Updated: 6:57 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — A group of Salt Lake County moms have set a lofty goal to help keep kids warm this winter. They’re hoping to collect 1,000 new and gently used coats to donate to students in need.

Herriman mother Kat Naessens is one of the organizers of the ‘Every Kid in a Coat’ drive. She and two of her friends recently took over the coat campaign.

“Ourselves and our families are going to do a coat drive to try and get as many coats and the kids for those who can’t afford it,” Naessens said.

She wanted to do charity work that would help her children understand the privileges they have, and how they can give back to their community.

How the idea came about

“We started reading library books about kindness and there was this one book called ‘The Coat’ which has this little girl who gives her coat to another little child who doesn’t have a coat,” Naessens said.

She and her friends reached out to the Jordan Education Foundation to get an idea of what kind of need there is.

“We came up with a number of about 1,000 elementary school kids,” Naessens said. “The level of need here is quite shocking, actually when you look into it.”

(Every kid in a coat Facebook page) (Every kids in a coat Facebook page)

The coats are collected in boxes on her doorstep, her friend’s, at the children’s school and through AAA garage door. The company’s drivers will pick up coats from donors who reach out by text at 801-792-6597.

Naessens, who is a mother of a 5 and 6-year-old,  said she can’t imagine sending her own children out without a coat. She doesn’t want other families to struggle this winter.

“To keep these kids learning, to keep them playing equally with their friends, I think it’s so important that these little needs can be met,” she said.

The coat drive will run through mid-December. Monetary donations made to the campaign’s GoFundMe and Venmo account will go toward the purchase of new coats. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.

