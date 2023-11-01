Ogden ‘Skeleton Man’ Scares Up Daily Halloween Laughs

OGDEN — They call him the Ogden Skeleton Man, and his lawn decorations are getting attention around the country and even across the globe.

This one man’s approach to Halloween humor is helping make a lot of new friends.

On this Tuesday the theme is pirates, at the intersection of 26th and Fillmore, but if you follow what Ron Pippin is putting out on his lawn, you know that every single day in October is different.

Pippin is always looking to raise some spirits.

“The whole point was just to bring a little joy, put a smile on people’s faces,” he said.

It started from a time that was not so happy.

“Right at the beginning of COVID, everybody was down. It really seemed sad,” Pippin said.

So, much like he’s doing now, he found different things for his skeletons to do every day in October, always aiming to spread some happiness.

Pippin explained, “So I didn’t want to repeat something from the previous year. I didn’t want anything that had signs to explain what’s going on. I figure if I had to explain what I’m doing, I’m doing something wrong.”

Now in his fourth year, it’s not always easy to come up with something new, but he figures it out, from a pioneer pull to a knockout punch.

“As I come out to put something up, that’s when the creativity starts to flow,” he said. It means a lot to some people.

One neighbor said, “I just want to say ‘Thank you.’ We totally enjoy your stuff.”

It’s not uncommon for Pippin to get cards and gifts.

“This is the kind of stuff that is fun to get from people,” Pippin said.

People from around the country say they look for daily pictures so they can see what the Ogden Skeleton Man comes up with next.

“I have people that have told me that, like, they’re going through something, some medical issue or something, and they just really enjoyed seeing this.” Further proving that a little levity can help pull us from some of the darkest places.

“The power of a smile goes a long way,” Pippin said wisely.

If you’re just now learning about this, you can check out some of what Pippin had set up here on his Instagram, that’s Ogden-skeleton-man. He says he’s not sure how long he can keep this up, but he will be back next year.