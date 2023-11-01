On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ogden ‘Skeleton Man’ Scares Up Daily Halloween Laughs

Oct 31, 2023, 10:35 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — They call him the Ogden Skeleton Man, and his lawn decorations are getting attention around the country and even across the globe.

This one man’s approach to Halloween humor is helping make a lot of new friends.

On this Tuesday the theme is pirates, at the intersection of 26th and Fillmore, but if you follow what Ron Pippin is putting out on his lawn, you know that every single day in October is different.

Skeleton man pirates theme

Ron Pippin comes up with a different theme. It was pirates for this Halloween night. (KSL TV)

Pippin is always looking to raise some spirits.

“The whole point was just to bring a little joy, put a smile on people’s faces,” he said.

It started from a time that was not so happy.

“Right at the beginning of COVID, everybody was down. It really seemed sad,” Pippin said.

So, much like he’s doing now, he found different things for his skeletons to do every day in October, always aiming to spread some happiness.

Pippin explained, “So I didn’t want to repeat something from the previous year. I didn’t want anything that had signs to explain what’s going on. I figure if I had to explain what I’m doing, I’m doing something wrong.”

Skeleton drinks

This skeleton’s thirst is unquenchable. (KSL TV)

Now in his fourth year, it’s not always easy to come up with something new, but he figures it out, from a pioneer pull to a knockout punch.

“As I come out to put something up, that’s when the creativity starts to flow,” he said. It means a lot to some people.

One neighbor said, “I just want to say ‘Thank you.’ We totally enjoy your stuff.”

appreciative neighbor

A neighbor thanks Pippin for his humorous work with the skeletons. (KSL TV)

It’s not uncommon for Pippin to get cards and gifts.

“This is the kind of stuff that is fun to get from people,” Pippin said.

People from around the country say they look for daily pictures so they can see what the Ogden Skeleton Man comes up with next.

“I have people that have told me that, like, they’re going through something, some medical issue or something, and they just really enjoyed seeing this.” Further proving that a little levity can help pull us from some of the darkest places.

“The power of a smile goes a long way,” Pippin said wisely.

If you’re just now learning about this, you can check out some of what Pippin had set up here on his Instagram, that’s Ogden-skeleton-man. He says he’s not sure how long he can keep this up, but he will be back next year.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Landing jet...

Associated Press

Utah grand jury indicts pilot for allegedly threatening to shoot the captain if the flight was diverted

A pilot has been indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot the plane's captain if the captain diverted the flight because of a passenger who needed medical attention.

1 hour ago

SafeUT app...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com 

SafeUT app sees ‘record-breaking’ use in 2023

The SafeUT app saw "record-breaking" utilization during 2023, program leaders and partners announced Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Cary Wall's 12-year-old son Spencer was seriously injured by a driver while trick-or-treating two y...

Dan Rascon

Mom’s message to drivers after her son’s tragic Halloween

The ghosts, goblins, and witches are filling the streets as Halloween night gets underway. That's why some are pleading for drivers to be aware of their surroundings. 

4 hours ago

(Every kid in a coat Facebook page)...

Shelby Lofton

Jordan School District moms trying to collect 1,000 coats for kids in need

A group of Salt Lake County moms have set a lofty goal to help keep kids warm this winter.

4 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Police will be out in full force on Halloween to keep everyone safe

Law enforcement will be out in full force on Halloween to keep everyone safe.

4 hours ago

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, along with Salt Lake City International Airport and Delta Air...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake airport opens 13 new gates, many more concessions as it completes ‘Phase 2’

Salt Lake City International Airport's Concourse A-East project is officially complete, marking the largest expansion since the new airport opened three years ago.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Ogden ‘Skeleton Man’ Scares Up Daily Halloween Laughs