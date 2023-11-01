On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

West Jordan PD drives every neighborhood street to keep kids safe on Halloween

Oct 31, 2023, 10:58 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — West Jordan Police made sure kids trick-or-treated without any issues throughout the entire city, by having officers personally drive every single street on Halloween night.

Officers divided and conquered, taking on different areas and neighborhoods by motorcycle, truck, and SUV. They flashed their lights to keep drivers aware of the thousands of kids and families out and about. Officers also stopped to hand out glow sticks and talk to kids.

Sergeant Kendall Holt talked about how officers hoped to build positive relationships in the community while also actively avoiding any tragic accidents.

“Our number one goal is to keep all those people safe as they’re out and about,” Holt said.  “We want them to feel safe as they’re walking. We want to make sure that cars are slowing down. Some of these streets aren’t as well-lit as others. We want to make sure that cars aren’t driving through them fast and obviously, again, just keeping the community safe every way that we can.”

Holt said people loved seeing them out there, and thanked the officers as kids went house-to-house.

While he explained that auto-pedestrian safety is important tenfold on Halloween night, as it gets dark a lot earlier this time of year, he’s reminding drivers to be vigilant right now.

“Slow down, please pay attention,” he said. “Please stay off your phones, don’t be distracted while driving– all of the above.”

