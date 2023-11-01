Three injured in Millcreek incident that involved at least 1 shot being fired

MILLCREEK — Police are looking for a person who allegedly shot at a man in Millcreek early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Unified Police Department said they initially received reports of some sort of active shooter situation in a building at the Artesian Springs Apartments complex, which led to a large police response. When they arrived on scene, officers found it was not an active shooter situation but a situation involving several people who knew each other.

Police believe one man pulled out a gun after some sort of property dispute, and at least one shot was fired. UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler said one man was grazed by the shot, another was pistol-whipped and a third was injured. All injuries were minor.

“It sounds like this was targeted, there was a dispute between these people, so we don’t think there is a threat to the public,” Cutler said.

Officers are still searching for the suspect in the apartment building and surrounding area.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.