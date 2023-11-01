On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman arrested after man shot in Weber County

Nov 1, 2023, 7:23 AM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

HOOPER, Weber County — A woman who called 911 to report that she shot someone has been arrested, according to deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO Lt. Colby Ryan said deputies responded to the area of 6200 West and 5700 South before 11 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving the 911 call. First responders found the 43-year-old man who was shot inside the home and began providing medical aid until he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The woman was taken into custody a short distance from the home. Ryan said their investigation is ongoing but this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Jerrod Baum appears for a hearing in Provo on April 26, 2018. Baum is serving a life sentence for k...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man serving life sentences for double murder admits guilt in child pornography case

Jerrod Baum, a Juab County man serving life sentences for murdering a young Utah couple, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

3 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Three injured in Millcreek incident that involved at least 1 shot being fired

Police are looking for a person who allegedly shot at a man in Millcreek early Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

WJ Police with trick or treater...

Lauren Steinbrecher

West Jordan PD drives every neighborhood street to keep kids safe on Halloween

West Jordan Police made sure kids trick-or-treated without any issues throughout the entire city, by having officers personally drive every single street on Halloween night.

12 hours ago

Ogden Skeleton Man Ron Pippin...

Mike Anderson

Ogden ‘skeleton man’ scares up daily Halloween laughs

They call him the Ogden Skeleton Man, and his lawn decorations are getting attention around the country and even across the globe.

12 hours ago

Landing jet...

Associated Press

Utah grand jury indicts pilot for allegedly threatening to shoot the captain if the flight was diverted

A pilot has been indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot the plane's captain if the captain diverted the flight because of a passenger who needed medical attention.

13 hours ago

SafeUT app...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com 

SafeUT app sees ‘record-breaking’ use in 2023

The SafeUT app saw "record-breaking" utilization during 2023, program leaders and partners announced Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Woman arrested after man shot in Weber County