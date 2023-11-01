Woman arrested after man shot in Weber County

HOOPER, Weber County — A woman who called 911 to report that she shot someone has been arrested, according to deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO Lt. Colby Ryan said deputies responded to the area of 6200 West and 5700 South before 11 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving the 911 call. First responders found the 43-year-old man who was shot inside the home and began providing medical aid until he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The woman was taken into custody a short distance from the home. Ryan said their investigation is ongoing but this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.