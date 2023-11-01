Officers shoot and kill man wielding swords after domestic violence call

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A man police say advanced on officers while wielding two swords was shot and killed on Halloween night.

According to Cottonwood Heights Police Department, a man driving away from police turned into Covecreek Circle and then got out of his car carrying the swords. Officers from CHPD and Unified Police Department were present and tried to control the man using a Taser that was not effective, police said in a press release.

Officers rendered aid to the man until Unified Fire Authority medics arrived and took over life-saving efforts. Ultimately, the man was pronounced dead where the shooting took place.

The release from Cottonwood Heights police said the Salt Lake County District Attorney was notified and the Officer Involved Critical Incident team is managing the investigation.

According to the release, police responded initially to a domestic violence call, and the man, considered a person of interest, drove away from a home near 200 East and Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. Covecreek Circle, where police confronted the man, is in Cottonwood Heights.

The officers involved were not injured and are on administrative leave which is typical for police shooting investigations.