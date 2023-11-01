On the Site:
POLITICS

Carolyn Phippen enters 2024 Senate race from the ‘front lines’ of conservative movement

Nov 1, 2023, 3:04 PM

Carolyn Phippen...

Carolyn Phippen, executive director of Freedom Front of Utah, announced a campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024, Wednesday. (Carolyn4Senate)

(Carolyn4Senate)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

DRAPER — Another Republican has joined the scrum of challengers aiming to replace Sen. Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Carolyn Phippen, the executive director of Freedom Front of Utah, an advocacy group focused on individual rights and the free market, announced her campaign at Draper Historic Park on Wednesday afternoon. She cast herself in opposition to Democratic President Joe Biden and other “career politicians” in a press release announcing the campaign.

“Joe Biden and the career politicians in Washington have led us to the brink of disaster — it’s time for new leadership,” she said. “Utah needs a strong conservative woman who will fight for our values in the U.S. Senate. Our economy is spiraling, the national debt is out of control, and the crisis at our border continues to grow. I’ve fought on the front lines of the conservative movement while raising a family. Now is the time to stand up for the principles that made our country great.”

Phippen is the sixth Republican candidate to join the race for Romney’s seat, following outgoing Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs and Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr. Two additional candidates — Tyrone Jensen and Gabriel Stuart Lobo-Blanco — have filed candidacy declarations with the FEC.

Romney, who was elected in 2018, announced in September he would not seek reelection when his term ends in early 2025.

Phippen leaned into several key Republican issues in her announcement, including cutting the national debt, increasing border security and empowering the military. She pointed to an initiative she led with the Freedom Front of Utah opposing environmental, social and governance mandates for businesses.

“I’m not a career politician. I’m a mom who knows what it takes to raise a family in Utah,” Phippen said. “I believe that our nation’s best days lie ahead but we must elect leaders who not only understand the real challenges we face, but who will do the hard work to restore the principles that have made this nation prosper.”

Phippen campaigned to represent Utah House District 46 in the Utah Legislature in 2022 but lost to incumbent Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper, in the GOP primary.

Politics

