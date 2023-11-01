On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

New York Republicans are looking to expel Rep. George Santos from the House

Nov 1, 2023, 4:11 PM

Rep. George Santos is escorted by police as he leaves Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central I...

Rep. George Santos is escorted by police as he leaves Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York, on May 10. Photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters/File

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN FREKING AND STEPHEN GROVES, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. George Santos faces a vote Wednesday evening to expel him from the House as part of an effort led by fellow New York Republicans who are anxious to distance themselves from a colleague infamous for fabricating his life story and accused of stealing from donors, lying to Congress and receiving unemployment benefits he did not deserve.

To succeed, their resolution needs the support of at least two-thirds of lawmakers, meaning numerous Republican lawmakers would have to break ranks with newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson, who has said Santos should get his day in court. Johnson, R-La., also recently told Fox News that if Congress is going to expel members because they are charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing, “that’s a problem.”

Congress has rarely resorted to the most extreme punishment at its disposal. The House has expelled only five members in its history — three during the Civil War and two after their convictions on public corruption charges. It would be groundbreaking for the House to kick out Santos before his case in federal court is resolved.

Some Republicans, however, say they have seen enough of Santos and will support the expulsion effort.

Department of Justice files superseding indictment against Rep. George Santos

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., said he believes in due process, but also thinks Santos misrepresented himself to New York voters and they never would have elected him if they had “known the true George Santos.”

“We don’t need the Santos charade all the way through the 2024 election cycle. I think the Congress needs to take action now,” Womack said.

Santos has called the expulsion campaign a political tactic and has pledged to keep fighting to stay in Congress.

“I will not beg for my constitutional rights,” he said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I will let my colleagues make their decision without my interference.”

The New York lawmakers in the expulsion resolution laid out the array of charges Santos is facing in federal court, saying the charges indicated Santos engaged in serious financial fraud throughout his 2022 campaign for the House. It also said he deceived voters regarding his biography and is “not fit to serve his constituents as United States Representative.”

“He made up this whole story,” Rep. Nick LaLota said of Santos last week. “He’s admitted that he’s made up his whole story. That is basis enough for an expulsion. You don’t get to come here based on lying to all your voters.”

Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer will plead guilty to a federal felony, prosecutors say

In May, Republicans under then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California sidestepped a Democratic-led effort to expel Santos. While 204 Democrats voted against a motion to refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee, House Republicans stood unified behind the effort that delayed action on Santos’ conduct.

Johnson, who took the speaker’s gavel last week, has made it clear he would prefer not to oust Santos at this point, despite the many charges against the congressman, as Johnson struggles to control a very slim majority.

The committee issued a statement Monday promising to release an update on the investigation by Nov. 17. The statement described a thorough investigation into Santos, and sent a clear signal to rank-and-file Republicans who may be reluctant to expel one of their own before the courts and the committee have weighed in.

“He’s only been charged. He hasn’t been found guilty of anything. We have due process in America,” said GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who opposes the expulsion resolution.

But in a sign that not everyone in GOP leadership shares that view, the third-ranking Republican, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, joined the New York Republicans on the floor last week when they introduced the resolution.

Democrats also could be more divided than they were during the previous expulsion effort against Santos. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., called it a complicated vote because she would like to wait for the committee to release its findings first.

“If there is a report forthcoming, I think we owe it to ourselves to give ourselves a couple of weeks so that we are all operating off the same information,” she said.

Rep. Mike Lawler, another New York Republican bringing the resolution, has argued that the House now has enough evidence to expel Santos, even if Santos’ criminal trial has not concluded. Lawler pointed to a guilty plea that the ex-treasurer for Santos made for a fraud conspiracy charge related to Santos’ campaign.

“So you have now a conviction in this case, that very clearly lays out what he did and how he did it,” Lawler said.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, the lead sponsor of the resolution, said he spoke with Johnson over the weekend about their efforts and the speaker did not ask him to pull the resolution.

“He has been very clear that you need to do what you think is right and you need to do what you think is right for the people of New York,” D’Esposito said.

Santos faces 23 charges in federal court. His trial has been scheduled for September next year. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Also on Wednesday evening, the House is expected to consider resolutions to censure Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Maleena Rector, left, and her mom Shelly Moriarty are worried the former teacher accused of secretl...

 Taylor Thompson

Madison County student shares her story on former teacher’s illicit photography charges

After a student reported her concerns about a teacher taking her photo - she found out the concerns were never investigated until much later when a second student came forward.

59 minutes ago

Federal Reserve...

Bryan Mena, CNN

Fed holds interest rates steady for second time

Washington, DC (CNN) — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady Wednesday for the second consecutive meeting, leaving the central bank’s benchmark lending rate at its highest level in 22 years. Economists and financial markets had expected the pause in the Fed’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign after several Fed officials signaled they anticipate a further slowing of the US economy as […]

3 hours ago

A young woman, dressed as La Catrina, and a young man, dressed as Catrin, particpate in the Day of ...

 Leah Asmelash and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Day of the Dead is full of longstanding traditions meant to honor ancestors

Día de los Muertos, known in English as Day of the Dead, is a time-honored tradition in Mexico with origins that go back thousands of years.

3 hours ago

EU clamps down on Meta’s use of personal data for targeted ads...

Brian Fung, CNN

EU clamps down on Meta’s use of personal data for targeted ads

Meta will soon be forced to seek European users’ consent before using their personal information to deliver those users targeted advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

4 hours ago

FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Nov...

Associated Press

Delta says pilot accused of threatening to shoot the captain no longer works for the airline

Delta Air Lines says the pilot accused of threatening to shoot the plane’s captain during a flight no longer works for the airline.

4 hours ago

Lawrence Faucette, seen here, sits with wife, Ann, in Baltimore in September, has died six weeks af...

Nadia Kounang, CNN

Second person to receive experimental pig heart transplant dies nearly six weeks after procedure

Lawrence Faucette, the second living person to receive a genetically modified pig heart in a transplant, has died six weeks after the experimental procedure.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

New York Republicans are looking to expel Rep. George Santos from the House