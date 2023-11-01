On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Saratoga Springs teacher compared student to Kim Jong-un, parent claims

Nov 1, 2023, 5:52 PM | Updated: 5:57 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS —The Alpine School District is investigating a parent’s claim that a teacher compared a middle school student to a North Korean dictator based on his facial features.

KSL TV spoke to the father, who wishes to remain anonymous, claiming that a teacher racially discriminated against his son at Lake Mountain Middle School.

According to the father, on Oct. 24, the teacher put an image of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un up on the projector, and said to the man’s son, “Hey, he looks like you,” and turned to the class for agreement.

The father said half the class laughed, and his son immediately felt “discriminated” and “ashamed.”

According to the father, the Lake Mountain principal agreed that the comparison should not have happened. The man also said  the school administrator won’t tell the father exactly what the consequences would be, citing the policy of the school of not releasing these details to the media.

KSL TV contacted the Alpine School District about this alleged racism, and spokeswoman Kimberly Bird confirmed there is an ongoing investigation and corrective action will be taken if warranted.

In a written statement, she said, “Discrimination of any kind is not tolerated in the Alpine School District. These types of accusations are dealt with quickly and in accordance with district policy.”

The father said the transparency, at least in terms of disclosure to parents, should be better than that. He said he moved his complaint up to the district himself because he’d like to see better training and sensitivity surrounding racial issues.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

(Every kid in a coat Facebook page)...

Shelby Lofton

Jordan School District moms trying to collect 1,000 coats for kids in need

A group of Salt Lake County moms have set a lofty goal to help keep kids warm this winter.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Weber State’s 3D printer catching the attention of companies and students

Weber State University is now using an advanced type of 3D printer. It's so rare and new that there are only a few of them west of the Mississippi.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Davis Education Foundation breaks ground on center to help homeless teens

Students in the Davis School District who don't have a place to stay will now have one, along with the assistance to help them succeed.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Carole Mikita

Performing arts students spend a day learning at Eccles Theatre

Nearly 200 students from the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts spent the day at the Eccles Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday attending master classes, learning what it takes to create a Broadway touring production.

8 days ago

An estimated 305,000 people initially received federal student loan bills with the wrong amount –...

Katie Lobosco, CNN

About 305,000 student loan borrowers got monthly bills with the wrong amount

Roughly, 305,000 people initially received federal student loan bills with the wrong amount, many with charges higher than they should be, when payments resumed this month after a three-plus year pause

8 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Homework-for-hire service offering coursework to Utah college students, but at what cost?

The Write Choice Docs offers to do homework for students. However, it won't help them if the student get caught.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Saratoga Springs teacher compared student to Kim Jong-un, parent claims