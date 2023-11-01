Saratoga Springs teacher compared student to Kim Jong-un, parent claims

SARATOGA SPRINGS —The Alpine School District is investigating a parent’s claim that a teacher compared a middle school student to a North Korean dictator based on his facial features.

KSL TV spoke to the father, who wishes to remain anonymous, claiming that a teacher racially discriminated against his son at Lake Mountain Middle School.

According to the father, on Oct. 24, the teacher put an image of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un up on the projector, and said to the man’s son, “Hey, he looks like you,” and turned to the class for agreement.

The father said half the class laughed, and his son immediately felt “discriminated” and “ashamed.”

According to the father, the Lake Mountain principal agreed that the comparison should not have happened. The man also said the school administrator won’t tell the father exactly what the consequences would be, citing the policy of the school of not releasing these details to the media.

KSL TV contacted the Alpine School District about this alleged racism, and spokeswoman Kimberly Bird confirmed there is an ongoing investigation and corrective action will be taken if warranted.

In a written statement, she said, “Discrimination of any kind is not tolerated in the Alpine School District. These types of accusations are dealt with quickly and in accordance with district policy.”

The father said the transparency, at least in terms of disclosure to parents, should be better than that. He said he moved his complaint up to the district himself because he’d like to see better training and sensitivity surrounding racial issues.