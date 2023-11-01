On the Site:
Arrest warrant issued to father who crashed while high, killing his two children

Nov 1, 2023, 4:53 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)...

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


ST. GEORGE — A no-bail arrest warrant was issued to Eric Bowen Babauta, 36, after he was accused of crashing into a pole with his two young children in the back seat, killing them.

Police say they later discovered that Babauta was high on methamphetamine while driving.

Babauta was rushed to the hospital along with the two boys, 4 and 9, on Sunday evening after the crash on Dixie Drive. The two boys, who police said were not secured properly in the back of the car, died shortly after.

Babauta was questioned by police at the hospital and was drug tested during his stay in the ICU. Police discovered he had a previous arrest for a domestic violence dispute on Oct. 19, which resulted in a restraining order, prohibiting Babauta from having contact with the boys’ mother. The charging documents though, included the two boys in the protective order.

After testing and police evaluation, he was charged on Monday with two counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, second-degree felonies; violation of a protective order and two counts of DUI with a passenger under the age of 16 in the car, class A misdemeanors; and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

Police announced a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday, which will be issued once he is released from the hospital.

Police said in a press release that they are still seeking to identify and speak with two witnesses who drove near Babauta’s vehicle just before the crash.

They are looking for the occupants of a white 2017 Ford pickup that nearly collided with the vehicle as well as the occupants of a red Chevrolet Avalanche. Police instructed anyone who was inside these vehicles to call 435-627-4300 and reference incident  number 23P029103.

Police are still looking for a white 2017 Ford pickup , which may be an F250 or an F350 or a red colored Chevrolet Avalanche. Both vehicles were witnesses to an accident on Oct. 29 in St. George. (St. George Police Department) Police are still looking for a white 2017 Ford pickup , which may be an F250 or an F350 or a red colored Chevrolet Avalanche. Both vehicles were witnesses to an accident on Oct. 29 in St. George. (St. George Police Department) Police are still looking for a white 2017 Ford pickup , which may be an F250 or an F350 or a red colored Chevrolet Avalanche. Both vehicles were witnesses to an accident on Oct. 29 in St. George. (St. George Police Department)

A GoFundMe was additionally established for the family of the two boys killed.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the GoFundMe account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

