Cherry Peak Ski Resort starts winter preparations early

RICHMOND, Cache County — One northern Utah ski resort is getting an early start in preparing for the upcoming ski season.

Cherry Peak Ski Resort, in Cache County, started making snow a few days ago. It’s something they often don’t get to even think about until later into November.

Dustin Hansen, operations and marketing manager for Cherry Peak Ski resort, says they decided to take advantage of the somewhat cold late October.

“We started blowing snow about two days ago, which is about 15 days ahead,” Hansen said. “Which is kind of crazy. Up top, there’s about 6 to 8 inches. The last storm we had about 6 to 8 inches where its been so cold, it’s actually held.”

Hansen says the resort is thrilled about the upcoming season.

“We’re excited about getting an early head start,” he said.

By this time last year, Hansen says the resort already had some solid snowfall on the ground.

Enough snow

And even if the weather warms up and and the snow starts to melt away, Hansen says the resort has enough snow on the ground that it will still contribute to the overall base.

“You’ve got to make sure that you get that timing right,” he said. “We got to insulate the snow. We got to make enough snow that insulates itself.”

Additionally, Hansen says season pass sales are already up 70% over this time last year.

“We’re always expecting, you know, a higher increase in sales year in, year out,” he said. “But this year has definitely been way up, and I think it’s all about making it affordable.”

Hansen says the resort will continue to blow snow as long as it remains cold in the morning and at night.

He says the resort is scheduled to open the first week of December.