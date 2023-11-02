On the Site:
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Nov 1, 2023, 9:28 PM

Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver celebrates after a RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during t...

Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver celebrates after a RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)

(Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY DAVID BRANDT, AP BASEBALL WRITER


KSLTV.com

PHOENIX (AP) — Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

