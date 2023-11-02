M3.2 earthquake shakes Richfield area

RICHFIELD — A minor magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled part of central Utah Thursday morning.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the quake at 4:45 a.m. The quake’s epicenter was 3.2 miles north of Richfield and was felt in Richfield and the surrounding areas.

Almost 100 people reported feeling the earthquake, and anyone else who felt it is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

This earthquake followed nine quakes with magnitudes between 0.9 and 1.9 that occurred Wednesday, according to the U.

A total of 32 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 mi of the epicenter of Thursday’s quake since 1962. The largest of these events was a magnitude 4.4 on Jan. 3, 1972, 2.7 miles south of Elsinore, Utah.

An M3.2 earthquake occurred at 4:45 am (MDT) near Richfield, UT. Reported felt by 89 people so far! Did you feel it? Let us know at https://t.co/xGIroF97Ss! Full Press Release: https://t.co/mrBL0Xe2Uu — UUSS (@UUSSquake) November 2, 2023