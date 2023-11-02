On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

No evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker, report says

Nov 2, 2023, 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:33 pm

white plane in pieces on dry brown terrain...

The wreckage of a plane crash that killed a North Dakota family as seen from the air in KSL TV's Chopper 5. (Chopper 5)

(Chopper 5)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JACK DURA, ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before a North Dakota state senator’s plane crashed in Utah last month, killing him, his wife and their two young children, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Doug and Amy Larsen and their two sons, 11-year-old Christian and 8-year-old Everett, died Oct. 1 in the crash near Moab, Utah. The family’s single-engine aircraft went down shortly after they stopped to refuel while returning home from a family gathering in Arizona.

The plane was piloted by Doug Larsen, 47, who flew Black Hawk helicopters and mobilized twice during his 29 years with the North Dakota Army National Guard.

Security video at the airport showed Larson buying 27 gallons (102 liters) of fuel at a self-serve island at the airport shortly after landing around 5:45 p.m. before borrowing a car to drive into town, the NTSB said.

North Dakota state senator, wife and 2 kids killed after small plane crashes north of Moab airport

The group returned to the airport shortly after 8 p.m. and got back into the plane. The video showed the plane’s lights illuminate before it rolled down the runway and took off at 8:23 p.m. The report noted that the runway lights, which are controlled by the pilot, remained dark during takeoff.

The plane climbed to about 200 feet (61 meters) and turned around after takeoff, but started to descend shortly thereafter and crashed within minutes. A witness reported hearing two distinct impacts when the plane crashed. Investigators found that the plane gouged a hilltop before crashing about 455 feet (139 8 meters) away.

The NTSB said its examination of the wreckage “revealed no mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operations.”

Larsen had recently earned his commercial pilot’s license and had hopes of one day flying for a major airline, state Sen. Jim Roers said.

He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Service Star and Army Aviator Badge, among other honors. He had logged about 1,800 total military flight hours, according to National Guard spokesperson Nathan Rivard.

Funeral pays tribute to North Dakota lawmaker and family lost in Utah plane crash

Larsen was posthumously promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel, having met the criteria for promotion, Rivard said.

Dozens of state lawmakers attended the funerals that were held Oct. 10 for the Larsens. They were laid to rest in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Larsen, a Republican, was elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020. In the 2023 session, he chaired a Senate panel that handled industry- and business-related legislation.

District Republicans recently appointed a successor for his seat representing Mandan, the city neighboring Bismarck to the west across the Missouri River. Justin Gerhardt, a project manager with a construction company who served nine years with the North Dakota Army National Guard, will serve the remainder of Larsen’s term through November 2024. The seat is on the ballot next year for a full, four-year term.

___

Associated Press writer Josh Funk contributed to this report from Omaha, Nebraska.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Taylorsville police vehicle (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Woman loses leg, is critical after dog attack in Taylorsville

Police say a Taylorsville woman’s call to 911 likely saved her life, though she's in critical condition and lost one leg.

16 hours ago

One woman was killed while walking near Bluff Street in St. George. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

St. George woman fatally hit by driver

One woman was killed by a driver while walking in St. George on 500 North.

18 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Woman in serious condition following two-vehicle crash on I-80

A woman in serious condition, according to the UHP, following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 80 near 3600 West.

21 hours ago

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Arrest warrant issued to father who crashed while high, killing his two children

The father of two young boys was driving them, unsecured, in the back of a car while high on methamphetamine and crashed, killing both of them. A no-bail warrant was served for his arrest.

22 hours ago

Cary Wall's 12-year-old son Spencer was seriously injured by a driver while trick-or-treating two y...

Dan Rascon

Mom’s message to drivers after her son’s tragic Halloween

The ghosts, goblins, and witches are filling the streets as Halloween night gets underway. That's why some are pleading for drivers to be aware of their surroundings. 

2 days ago

First responders at Jordan River Parkway near the Jordan River....

Michael Houck

Body found in Jordan River, West Jordan police say

Police are investigating a dead man found in the Jordan River Tuesday afternoon.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

No evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker, report says