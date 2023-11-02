On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Hurricane woman admits to embezzling over $232,000 as treasurer of HOA

Nov 2, 2023, 4:33 PM

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

FILE — (Sebastian Duda, Shutterstock)

(Sebastian Duda, Shutterstock)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Sharon Lee Ann Gordon, 66, of Hurricane, Utah, pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and making false statements on a tax return.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Gordon used her position as treasurer of the Lava Bluff Homeowners Association in Washington County to embezzle more than $232,000 between 2016 and 2022.

As part of the scheme, Gordon electronically transferred funds from HOA bank accounts into her personal account and wrote checks to herself and her boyfriend by forging the signatures of other HOA board members. She also deposited checks for HOA membership fees into her personal accounts and withdrew cash from HOA accounts.

According to U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah, in April of 2022 Gordon filed a 1040 Individual Income Tax Return that underrepresented her income by more than $20,000. She also failed to report any income gained as a result of her scheme to defraud the HOA.

Gordon was ordered to pay the Internal Revenue Service $20,490 in restitution for tax loss due to unreported income during her time as treasurer. She was also ordered to pay the outstanding $63,448.32 in restitution to the Lava Bluff HOA, having already paid $168,629.68 of the total amount embezzled, $232,078.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Gordon would be sentenced before a federal judge in St. George at a later date.

The case is the subject of a joint investigation by the IRS and the St. George Resident Agency of the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen P. Dent of the District of Utah.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

File photo (Pixabay) Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Utah man in custody for multiple 7-Eleven robberies throughout September

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging a Salt Lake City, Utah man in multiple 7-Eleven robberies across Salt Lake County in September. 

7 seconds ago

FILE — An airplane sits at a gate at LaGuardia Airport on April 26, 2021 in New York City. (Phot...

MEAD GRUVER, DAVID KOENIG and LOLITA BALDOR Associated Press

Utah filing: Pilot accused of threatening to shoot a airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer

A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain if they diverted their flight to give a passenger medical attention is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel who was relieved of command for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

12 minutes ago

Ryan Moffat...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah teen heading to world powerlifting championships

A high school athlete didn’t let a career-ending concussion stop him from competing – in another sport.

1 hour ago

white plane in pieces on dry brown terrain...

Jack Dura, Associated Press

No evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker, report says

Federal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before an Oct. 1 plane crash that killed a North Dakota state senator, his wife and their two young children.

2 hours ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Cary Schwanitz

Copper Hills High School on lockdown following stabbing outside school, student injured

Copper Hills High School was placed in lockdown after someone was stabbed outside of the school, according to the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center.

3 hours ago

(Chopper 5)...

Eliza Pace

Two seriously injured by electric shock while working on power lines

Two men have been hospitalized following electric shock injuries while working on power lines Wednesday afternoon. 

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Hurricane woman admits to embezzling over $232,000 as treasurer of HOA