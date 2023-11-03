On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SafeMoon CEO arrested for money laundering and conspiracy charges

Nov 2, 2023, 8:40 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

PROVO — One of the winners of Utah Business’s 2022 CEOs of the Year was arrested for participating in a multi-million dollar international fraud scheme on Wednesday.

Braden John Karony, also known as “John Karony” and “CPT HODL T MUN,” 27, of Provo, Utah, was arrested in Provo for charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release.

According to authorities, Karony is the CEO of SafeMoon LLC, a company that focuses on creating digital assets through a public blockchain, also known as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens.

SFM token scheme

In March 2021, SafeMoon issued “SFM” tokens on the public blockchain for buyers to purchase with at least a 10% tax, according to the press release. The 10% tax was split up and distributed into SFM liquidity pools.

“In the months after its launch in March 2021, SFM grew to have more than one million holders and a market capitalization of more than $8 billion,” the press release stated.

According to authorities, Karony and two other defendants misled investors, claiming the liquidity pools were “locked” and would prevent a “rug pull”—a type of crypto fraud— from occurring.

“In reality, the defendants allegedly retained access to the SFM liquidity pools, and they used that access to intentionally divert and misappropriate millions of dollars’ worth of tokens from the SFM liquidity pools for their personal benefit,” the press release stated.

Authorities claim that the three defendants “repeatedly bought and sold SFM for their personal benefit, including at the height of SFM’s market price, which generated millions of dollars in profits.”

Authorities believe SafeMoon market capitalization grew to more than $8 billion.

According to the press release, the defendants used the money to buy luxury vehicles and real estate in New Hampshire, Utah, and Florida.

SafeMoon’s Chief Technology Officer, Thomas Smith, also known as “papa”, 35, of Bethlehem, New Hampshire, was also arrested for the same charges as Karony.

SafeMoon’s creator Kyle Nagy, also known as “Safemoon Dev,” 35, of Vero Beach, Florida, remains at large, according to authorities.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - A roll of "I Voted!" stickers are shown, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections De...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Ex-Juab County clerk faces 8 charges accusing her of shredding election ballots

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against Juab County's former clerk/auditor accusing her of shredding ballots from the 2020 general election.

1 hour ago

Olivia Book, a dancer at Ballet West, who has a limb difference. (KSL TV)...

Carole Mikita

Ballet West dancer overcomes the odds despite a limb difference

Ballet West's latest production features a young woman who has overcome a physical challenge.

2 hours ago

Green loop pop-up...

Katija Stjepovic

More public comment requested for SLC Green Loop project

The city is still asking residents to share their thoughts as they move forward with a big project that will create more green spaces downtown.

2 hours ago

Mountain lion surveillance video...

Shelby Lofton

Owners heartbroken after mountain lion kills family cats

A Cottonwood Heights family says a mountain lion attacked and killed their pet cats Monday.

2 hours ago

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...

Erin Cox

Utahns build bridges with prayer even as conflict continues in Israel

As Utahns watch the conflict in Israel closely, some along the Wasatch Front have felt the need to seek unity.

2 hours ago

K9 Lifeline in Draper (KSL TV)...

Ken Fall

Have you taken the time off you deserve? Your healthy self wants you to

Each year nearly half of American workers don't take all their paid time off. And that's generally not a good idea.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

SafeMoon CEO arrested for money laundering and conspiracy charges