On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Kearns family displaced after early morning fire tears through home

Nov 3, 2023, 9:55 AM

(Chopper 5/KSL TV)...

(Chopper 5/KSL TV)

(Chopper 5/KSL TV)

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — A Kearns family won’t be allowed to move back home for eight months after a fire ripped through their house early Thursday morning.

Elizabeth Antonio woke up at 5:40 a.m. and thought someone was burning something in the kitchen. A couple of hours later, her garage was fully engulfed in flames. She called 911 but said that by the time fire crews arrived, the fire had spread.

On a chilly November morning, she says her priority was ensuring her family made it out safely.

“I’m like ‘the house is on fire, let’s get out of here,’” Antonio said, referring to what she told her 14-year-old son when she woke him up.

Later Thursday morning, the family walked through the burned-out home, only to see the charred inside.

Antonio and part of her family are now staying in a hotel room provided by her homeowner’s insurance. She’s grateful they are OK but said watching her loved one look as their home burned was sad. It’s everything they’ve worked for since they moved in six years ago.

Antonio said a neighbor reached out to the Kearns mayor for help, who, in turn called the American Red Cross. Antonio is set to meet with them on Friday. While her housing needs are taken care of, she said they ran out of the home with only the clothes on their backs and any help will be greatly appreciated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Foldum construction members demonstrate the setup of a microshelter community housing unit at a sit...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Foldable housing? New ‘microshelter’ community coming to Salt Lake City

A plot of land in Salt Lake City is being transformed into a community of temporary housing with the use of foldable shelters.

21 minutes ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

One man dead after shooting in West Bountiful parking lot; suspect barricaded in Grand County

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Lowe's Home Improvement store Friday morning.

5 hours ago

E-bike owners could face expensive disappointment if they believe their homeowners insurance covers...

Matt Gephardt & Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Is it a bike or is it motor vehicle? How the debate over e-bikes could end up costing consumers

E-bike owners could face expensive disappointment if they believe their homeowners insurance covers theft. What a disagreement between state regulators and the insurance industry means for owners.

15 hours ago

Sidra Faithullah, the woman who was allegedly assaulted by a 61-year-old man on the TRAX station. (...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Muslim woman recounts targeted assault that could be charged as hate crime

A Muslim woman is recounting the horrifying moments she says she was assaulted at a TRAX station because of her religion

15 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

SafeMoon CEO arrested for money laundering and conspiracy charges

One of the winners of Utah Business's 2022 CEOs of the Year was arrested for participating in a multi-million dollar international fraud scheme on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

FILE - A roll of "I Voted!" stickers are shown, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections De...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Ex-Juab County clerk faces 8 charges accusing her of shredding election ballots

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against Juab County's former clerk/auditor accusing her of shredding ballots from the 2020 general election.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Kearns family displaced after early morning fire tears through home