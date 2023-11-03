One man dead after shooting in West Bountiful parking lot; suspect arrested in Grand County

WEST BOUNTIFUL — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store Friday morning.

Chief Brandon Erekson with the West Bountiful Police Department said the victim was shot multiple times just after 5 a.m. and died on scene.

Police were searching for potential suspect Jake Jackson, who was driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado. Authorities originally believed he was heading toward Emery County and Erekson confirmed the suspect was located on U.S. Highway 191 between Moab and Monticello.

Grand County authorities spiked the truck’s tires and shut down U.S. 191 south of Moab around 9:30 a.m. after the suspect barricaded himself in the vehicle. Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

Erekson said this was West Bountiful’s first homicide of the year. Police have not identified the victim but said he was approximately 50 years old.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.