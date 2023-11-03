On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Copper Hills student remains in serious but ‘stable condition,’ police say

Nov 3, 2023, 1:59 PM

Police at Copper Hills HS...

Students are released from school after an incident at Copper Hills High School in West Jordan that left one student hospitalized Thursday. The student, who police say suffered “puncture wounds,” is out of surgery and stable, police said Friday. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM 


KSL.com

WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say a boy injured in a confrontation outside Copper Hills High School on Thursday is out of surgery and in serious but stable condition.

But few other details had been released as of Friday afternoon.

Police are not using the word “stabbing” to describe the victim’s injuries, but rather that the boy suffered injuries “consistent with puncture wounds.”

Cellphone video recorded by students that was widely circulated and shared with KSL-TV shows a couple of male students making swinging motions at each other while running. One student lunges toward another and makes what appears to be a rapid stabbing motion. Immediately, the student being assaulted runs toward the parking lot while holding his injured area, leaving a trail of blood, and falls to the ground.

The ages of the boys, all of whom attend Copper Hills, have not been released. West Jordan police have confirmed that at least one student was booked into Salt Lake Juvenile Detention.

Officers were called to the school just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find a scene that was “a little chaotic with students,” said West Jordan Police Sgt. Kendall Holt. The school was placed on lockdown as police investigated the incident, and later transitioned to a “lockout” status, meaning regular school activities could resume inside the school, but no one was allowed inside the building.

A possible motive for the assault had not been given as of Friday.

