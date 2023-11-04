Abandoned kittens rescued from a Sandy home

SANDY — Firefighters saved four kittens after a Sandy homeowner heard their cries for help under her floorboards.

According to the Sandy City Fire Department, one of their crews was called out to animal rescue as the homeowner had heard kittens cry under her house for a few days.

“The crew did an in-depth search under her house and found four kittens that had been abandoned by their mom,” according to the Sandy Fire Facebook post.

Two kittens were rescued in ten minutes, but the other two kittens took an hour to be saved.

“The kittens were placed in a soft kennel and turned over to the homeowner so she could take them to the rescue,” the Facebook post stated.

The homeowner believed the kittens wouldn’t have survived another night due to being dehydrated and hungry.

“Ironically, Paramedic Cade Grace, who did a lot of the searching, is extremely allergic, but the crew did not know that he was allergic until after the mission was complete!”