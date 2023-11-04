Pedestrian fatally hit on a St. George street just days after another fatal accident

ST. GEORGE — Just days after a woman was killed by a car, another pedestrian was fatally struck on the same street Friday evening.

St. George police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of 500 N Bluff Street at approximately 9 p.m.



Police say one southbound lane is closed as police are investigating the crash.

“Obviously, we need you to stay away from this area and avoid it. Please respect the situation and let us do our job safely without distraction,” St. Geroge police tweeted.

We have hand another pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of 500 N Bluff. Northbound Bluff is closed from 400 – 600 North. There is also one southbound lane closed. pic.twitter.com/JnJbQOoYsf — St George Police (@sgcitypoliceut) November 4, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.