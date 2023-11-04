On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Pedestrian fatally hit on a St. George street just days after another fatal accident

Nov 3, 2023, 9:33 PM

(UDOT)...

(UDOT)

(UDOT)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Just days after a woman was killed by a car, another pedestrian was fatally struck on the same street Friday evening.

St. George police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of 500 N Bluff Street at approximately 9 p.m.


Police say one southbound lane is closed as police are investigating the crash.

“Obviously, we need you to stay away from this area and avoid it. Please respect the situation and let us do our job safely without distraction,” St. Geroge police tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

Dash camera video of a driver almost getting hit by the out of control semi that crashed into the a...

Lauren Steinbrecher, Andrew Adams, and Michael Houck, KSL TV

‘I closed my eyes and prayed’: Tooele crash victims describe semi barreling toward them

Drivers in Tooele are feeling lucky and thankful to be alive after an out-of-control semi-truck barreled through multiple intersections, crashing into at least 33 cars on Friday.

1 hour ago

The new Weber County Center with voting machines and polling stations. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

New Weber County voting center allows for greater transparency, security

Weber County hopes its new voting and balloting processing center will help ease skeptics' minds about the election process.

6 hours ago

Jack DeMass...

Katija Stjepovic

Safe Routes Program rewards kids for walking, riding bikes to school

After we move our clocks ahead one hour this coming Sunday morning, many parents are making plans for the different conditions outside when they send their children off to school.

6 hours ago

Sandy fire crews saving two of the four kittens from the house. (Sandy City Fire)...

Michael Houck

Abandoned kittens rescued from a Sandy home

Sandy firefighters saved four kittens after a homeowner heard their cries for help under her floorboards.

6 hours ago

Wild turkeys in Menden...

Mike Anderson

Nuisance turkeys help educate people about living near wildlife

Hundreds of nuisance wild turkeys may now be helping teach people about them and how to best deal with them.

6 hours ago

Sean Reyes (KSL TV)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Amended lawsuit against Tim Ballard accuses Utah AG Sean Reyes of witness tampering

Five women who accused Tim Ballard of sexual misconduct allege in a new court filing that Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes tried to protect the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad against complaints filed against him and the organization.

8 hours ago

