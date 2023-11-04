Auto-bike crash in Kaysville leaves biker in critical condition

KAYSVILLE — A biker was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash with a vehicle in Kaysville Friday night.

According to a press release from the Kaysville Fire Department, calls reporting the incident were received around 5:25 p.m.

Kaysville FD said the crash took place near 1200 S. Main Street. According to the press release, units from Kaysville FD, Kaysville PD, Farmington FD, Farming PD, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol responded.

The biker was found unconscious by paramedics. After administering “advanced life support care,” a medical airlift was called in.

“University of Utah AirMed flew to the scene and transported the patient in critical condition to an area trauma center,” the press release said.

According to Kaysville FD, the driver is being cooperative with the investigation Kaysville police.