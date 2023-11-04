On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Truck crashes into car in Draper, flipping it over onto median

Nov 4, 2023, 11:12 AM

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

(Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

DRAPER —  A truck crashed into a passenger car near 11400 S. State Street in Draper Saturday morning, flipping it over onto the median. There were no injuries sustained in connection to the crash.

According to Sgt. Todd Crane of the Draper Police department, as the truck exited Interstate 15 at 11400 South it ran into a car heading eastbound, causing a rollover.

 

According to Crane there was no suspicion of intoxication being involved. He said that the investigation is focusing on a possible “weight or navigational issue” with the truck, which may have been carrying a heavier load than it could support. Both vehicles were driven by approximately 35-year-old males, Crane said.

By 11:00 a.m. there were no blockages or lane closures as a result of the crash.

Truck crashes into car in Draper, flipping it over onto median