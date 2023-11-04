On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Brother and sister killed in separate crashes at St. George intersection this week, police say

Nov 4, 2023, 2:32 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — The two victims fatally hit in auto-pedestrian crashes at the same St. George intersection within days of each other were brother and sister, a press release from the St. George Police Department said Saturday.

A woman died Wednesday crossing at 500 N. Bluff Street and the man who died at the same location Friday was identified as her brother, the press release said.

The initial investigation concluded that the man killed Friday was walking “in the marked crosswalk with a walk signal,” St. George PD said. Witnesses stated that the vehicle failed to stop at a red light, and two Drug Recognition Experts determined that the driver was likely impaired at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as Brianna Waters, according to the press release. Initial drug tests indicated the presence of cocaine in the driver’s system.

Waters was arrested and booked on charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, DUI with two or more priors in 10 years, failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to yield to a pedestrian with the right of way, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine, St. George PD said.

Both cases, according to the press release, are still under investigation.

St. George police said that they offered their “condolences to the families affected by these tragic incidents.”

