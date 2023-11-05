On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Ogden man dies two-vehicle crash in Idaho

Nov 4, 2023, 7:45 PM

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred last weekend, in which a 54-year-old man from Ogden died.

Police say the crash occurred on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 10:27 a.m. on Highway 89 near High36 in Bear Lake County.

According to a press release from the ISP, a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 21-year-old female from Ogden was driving northbound on High 89. A 2003 Cadillac DeVille driven by the 54-year-old man was driving southbound on Highway 89.

Police say the Hyundai was preparing to merge onto Highway 36 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the Cadillac.

The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to the news release. He was transported by helicopter to an area hospital, but later died from his injuries. Two other individuals in the Cadillac were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries were not provided.

The 21-year-old driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat belt and was not transported, according to police.

The lanes of the two highways were closed for roughly three hours as the crash was cleared.

 

