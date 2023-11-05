Fire destroys barn in Friday morning fire in Wasatch County

PARK CITY — Fire officials say a barn is complete loss following a fire Friday morning in the Skyridge development in Wasatch County.

According to a Facebook posting, fire crews from Wasatch County and Park City responded to a structure fire around 7:30 a.m. Friday on Jordanelle Blvd.

Fire officials say the structure was unoccupied at the time of the incident, including animals.

Three engines, two ladder trucks and two ambulances responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.