On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Fire destroys barn in Friday morning fire in Wasatch County

Nov 4, 2023, 8:07 PM | Updated: 8:11 pm

(Wasatch County Fire District)...

(Wasatch County Fire District)

(Wasatch County Fire District)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Fire officials say a barn is complete loss following a fire Friday morning in the Skyridge development in Wasatch County.

According to a Facebook posting, fire crews from Wasatch County and Park City responded to a structure fire around 7:30 a.m. Friday on Jordanelle Blvd.

(Wasatch County Fire District)

Fire officials say the structure was unoccupied at the time of the incident, including animals.

Three engines, two ladder trucks and two ambulances responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Ashley Fredde

Man shot, killed in West Bountiful parking lot; suspect in custody after standoff

A man suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Lowe's home improvement store in West Bountiful Friday morning was taken into custody after a standoff with Grand County sheriff's deputies on U.S. 191.

53 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Family identifies brother, sister killed in separate pedestrian crashes in St. George

The family of the brother and sister killed in St. George this week is in a state of disbelief, mourning the loss of the two who were killed after almost identical crashes.

58 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Ogden man dies two-vehicle crash in Idaho

The Idaho State Police say a 54-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident last Sunday.

3 hours ago

(Vivek Anandh)...

Kaigan Mears Bigler

High school entrepreneurs in Utah can bring their innovative ideas to life

Ideas from Utah high schoolers will have the opportunity to be shared next year.

6 hours ago

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

Luke Seaver

Brother and sister killed in separate crashes at St. George intersection this week, police say

The two victims fatally hit in auto-pedestrian crashes at the same St. George intersection within days of each other were brother and sister, a press release from the St. George Police Department said Saturday.

9 hours ago

Tooele crash...

Luke Seaver and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Tooele fiery crash injured 11 people, 1 woman in critical condition

A woman was critically injured and ten more people are recovering after an out-of-control semi-truck barreled through multiple intersections, crashing into at least 33 cars on Friday.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Fire destroys barn in Friday morning fire in Wasatch County