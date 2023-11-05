On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Family identifies brother, sister killed in separate pedestrian crashes in St. George

Nov 4, 2023, 10:14 PM | Updated: 10:21 pm



BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ




ST. GEORGE —  The family of the brother and sister killed in St. George this week is in a state of disbelief, mourning the loss of the two who were killed after almost identical crashes.

The Jones family, speaking exclusively with KSL, identified the victims as 37-year-old Mardelle Parkin and 36-year-old Matthew Jones.

Mardelle Parkin was hit and killed on Wednesday night on 500 N. Bluff Street, according to police. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Matthew Jones was hit and killed Friday at the same intersection, but by a driver under the influence.

Family in mourning

“This is not something that that we ever imagined happening,” said SadieMae Jones, the niece of both victims.

“Wednesday night, we got the call from Matthew, that Mardelle got hit by a truck on Bluff Street and we all got together in the car and went down to where it happened,” SadieMae said.

Brother and sister killed in separate crashes at St. George intersection this week, police say

The family promising each other that night that they’d get through the loss of Mardelle together.

Then on Friday night, Vince Jones, brother of Mardelle and Matthew, received a call from his older sister Val that Matthew had also been hit and killed at the same intersection.

“It was like when we drove up, it was like we never left that night with Mardelle. That it was still Wednesday night,” SadieMae said.

(Jones family) (Jones family)

The family said everything felt the same about both scenes. “The only thing different (was) it felt like time went by faster this time,” Vince said.

Lottery in reverse

“It’s like winning the lottery in reverse,” Vince said acknowledging the chances of winning the lottery are rare in the same way his family is dealing with this situation. “It’s like, for this to happen at that exact same moment, almost exact same time, both trucks, and just so similar.”

The family grieving not one but two family members at the same time. While difficult, they’re also at peace knowing the two siblings are now together along with their parents and two other older siblings and are relying on faith to pull them through.

“I know the voice of God. I know his voice and that’s what is carrying us,” Vince said.

The family is urging drivers and pedestrians to be safe on the roads and to not drink and drive.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, you can donated on Venmo @sadiemaejones and this GoFundMe page.

