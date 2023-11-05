On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Bountiful house fire ignites ’10-to-15 foot flames’

Nov 5, 2023, 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:21 am

A structure fire in Bountiful on Nov. 4. (South Davis Metro Fire)...

A structure fire in Bountiful on Nov. 4. (South Davis Metro Fire)

(South Davis Metro Fire)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — South Davis Metro Fire reported a major fire in Bountiful on Saturday evening which destroyed a home’s top story and roof.

SD Metro said the fire occurred near Summerwood Drive, where they arrived to “10-to-15 foot flames from the roof”.

SD Metro said fire crews were able to contain the fire to just the top floor of the home. They were working to prevent re-kindling by closing Summerwood Circle to Oxford Way, to secure the entire area.

SD Metro said all occupants of the home were able to escape safely.

They are also looking for any video footage of the fire during the first 30 minutes of  the fire. They said any relevant video can be sent to fireplans@sdmetrofire.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A police car blocking the site of the crash on South Temple. The car in the background crashed into...

Mary Culbertson

One critical, two injured after South Temple crash overnight

A downtown Salt Lake crash left one critically injured and two with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday Nov. 05.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Ashley Fredde

Man shot, killed in West Bountiful parking lot; suspect in custody after standoff

A man suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Lowe's home improvement store in West Bountiful Friday morning was taken into custody after a standoff with Grand County sheriff's deputies on U.S. 191.

15 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Family identifies brother, sister killed in separate pedestrian crashes in St. George

The family of the brother and sister killed in St. George this week is in a state of disbelief, mourning the loss of the two who were killed after almost identical crashes.

15 hours ago

(Wasatch County Fire District)...

Mark Jones

Fire destroys barn in Friday morning fire in Wasatch County

Fire officials say a barn is complete loss following a fire Friday morning in the Skyridge development in Wasatch County.

17 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Ogden man dies two-vehicle crash in Idaho

The Idaho State Police say a 54-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident last Sunday.

18 hours ago

(Vivek Anandh)...

Kaigan Mears Bigler

High school entrepreneurs in Utah can bring their innovative ideas to life

Ideas from Utah high schoolers will have the opportunity to be shared next year.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Bountiful house fire ignites ’10-to-15 foot flames’