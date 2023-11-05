Bountiful house fire ignites ’10-to-15 foot flames’

BOUNTIFUL — South Davis Metro Fire reported a major fire in Bountiful on Saturday evening which destroyed a home’s top story and roof.

SD Metro said the fire occurred near Summerwood Drive, where they arrived to “10-to-15 foot flames from the roof”.

SD Metro said fire crews were able to contain the fire to just the top floor of the home. They were working to prevent re-kindling by closing Summerwood Circle to Oxford Way, to secure the entire area.

SD Metro said all occupants of the home were able to escape safely.

They are also looking for any video footage of the fire during the first 30 minutes of the fire. They said any relevant video can be sent to fireplans@sdmetrofire.org.