One critical, two injured after South Temple crash overnight

SALT LAKE CITY — Three men were injured in a crash early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake. One of them is in critical condition.

Police said they are still investigating, but the driver seemed to have lost control of the car while driving near 1007 East and South Temple. The car crashed into a pole at what police said was a “high rate of speed.”

They also said impairment is a factor they are investigating further.

The SLCPD said it received multiple 911 calls beginning at approximately 3:03 a.m. An off-duty police officer was in the area and heard the crash. He responded immediately and found the three men in the car.

Police said the man critical was the front passenger, and the driver and rear passenger had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said all three were men in their twenties.

The SLCPD said the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (CAR) Team and the SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene, and are helping to carry out the investigation.