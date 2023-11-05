Man dies after struck deer comes through his windshield

BRIGHAM CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol says an 88-year-old male died Saturday night after an automobile struck a deer.

The UHP says the incident occurred on Highway 13 near 9400 North near Honeyville around 7 p.m. The UHP says a deer entered the highway, and a vehicle was unable to avoid it. The vehicle hit the deer sending into the air and into the northbound lanes of Highway 13. The deer went through the windshield of a second vehicle driven by the 88-year-old driver, who died from his injuries.