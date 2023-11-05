Man dead after officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Ogden

OGDEN — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Ogden.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Ogden City Chief of Police Eric Young says dispatch received a call around 1:19 a.m. in the 200 north block of Eccles Avenue. He says a female told dispatch that there was an intoxicated male in the home acting erratically.

“He told her if she called police, he would handle it and take himself out,” Young said.

Seven police officers responded to the home and were confronted by a male in the front of the house with a handgun, according to Young.

Failed to comply with officers

Young says the suspect repeatedly pointed the weapon at officers and ignored numerous commands to drop the weapon. The officers then fired their weapons at the suspect, who was struck and died at the scene.

Young also says officers have responded to that home in the past with similar calls where a man has threatened to use a weapon against himself and police officers. The calls go as far back as 2020.

Additionally, the man had previous violent felonies, according to Young, with more than one of those involving a weapon.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team will complete the investigation. All seven of the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation.

Young is unsure of the relationship between the man and woman in the house. He expects the name of the suspect to be released later this week.

