LOCAL NEWS

Man dead after officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Ogden

Nov 5, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Ogden.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Ogden City Chief of Police Eric Young says dispatch received a call around 1:19 a.m. in the 200 north block of Eccles Avenue. He says a female told dispatch that there was an intoxicated male in the home acting erratically.

“He told her if she called police, he would handle it and take himself out,” Young said.

Seven police officers responded to the home and were confronted by a male in the front of the house with a handgun, according to Young.

Failed to comply with officers

Young says the suspect repeatedly pointed the weapon at officers and ignored numerous commands to drop the weapon. The officers then fired their weapons at the suspect, who was struck and died at the scene.

Young also says officers have responded to that home in the past with similar calls where a man has threatened to use a weapon against himself and police officers. The calls go as far back as 2020.

Additionally, the man had previous violent felonies, according to Young, with more than one of those involving a weapon.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team will complete the investigation. All seven of the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation.

Young is unsure of the relationship between the man and woman in the house. He expects the name of the suspect to be released later this week.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

