Clinton police searching for dog involved in attack of two adult males

CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department is asking residents to be on the look out for a pitbull following an attack Sunday morning.

In a Facebook posting, police say that two adult males suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an incident that occurred in the area of 950 W. 1700 North around 10:36 a.m.. In the posting, police say three dogs were actively attacking residents in the area. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital for treatment, while the second victim was treated and released on scene.

Prior to officers arriving on scene, one of the victims fired his weapon at the dogs, hitting and killing one of them. The other two dogs ran off.

With the assistance from Davis County Animal Control personnel, officers were able to identify the owner of the dogs.

Sgt. Fowers, with Clinton police, tells KSL the second dog was taken into custody by animal control, while the third dog remains at large.

Police say the third dog is a white pitbull with large black spots on its head and body. If you see the animal, you are asked not to approach it, and call animal control at 801-451-4151