On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

After a $1.8 billion verdict, the clock is ticking on the 6% real estate commission

Nov 5, 2023, 8:06 PM

Home in Rialto, California, are seen here in an aerial view on March 18. (Kyle Grillot, Bloomberg/G...

Home in Rialto, California, are seen here in an aerial view on March 18. (Kyle Grillot, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

(Kyle Grillot, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANNA BAHNEY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Using a travel agent to buy a plane ticket or a stockbroker to trade equities seem like relics of the past. And yet, every day, people across America hire a real estate agent to help them sell a home. It’s one of the few industries that has been able to largely avoid the disruption that has helped consumers cut costs in the Internet age.

And that is largely because of the power of the National Association of Realtors, the largest professional organization in America and a significant lobbying group for the real estate industry.

But the verdict handed down in a Missouri court on Tuesday that found NAR and two brokerage firms, Homeservices of America and Keller Williams Realty, were liable for $1.8 billion in damages for conspiring to keep commissions artificially high, may mark the beginning of the end of how homes are bought and sold.

Two other firms initially named in the suits brought by home sellers – Re/Max and Anywhere Real estate, formerly known as Realogy, which is the parent company of Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Sotheby’s International Realty and Corcoran — settled out of court for a combined $140 million. As a term of the settlement, they each announced a commitment to make changes in their business practices — including not requiring agents to be members of NAR.

While state governments license real estate agents, NAR has an extensive code of ethics it expects members to adhere to.

NAR and the brokerages have vowed to appeal the verdict, which means real estate commissions aren’t going anywhere immediately.

NAR has been fighting off US antitrust officials and litigation for years regarding anti-competitive practices and this verdict is the association’s biggest setback yet.

This verdict is just from one of several lawsuits currently filed against NAR, which is also facing scrutiny from the US Department of Justice.

NAR has already faced a difficult year, setting aside the verdict and the troubled housing market.

In August, the NAR president, a member agent named Kenny Parcell, resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. Last month Redfin, an internet real estate company, left the association.

On the commissions, NAR has said they will appeal the verdict and that the issue won’t be resolved for years.

“This matter is not close to being final as we will appeal the jury’s verdict,” said Mantill Williams, NAR vice president of communications. “In the interim, we will ask the court to reduce the damages awarded by the jury.”

“This is not the end,” said Darryl Frost, spokesperson for Keller Williams.

What was the case about?

The cornerstone of the plaintiff’s argument is that NAR is forcing homesellers to pay an inflated commission that is then split between their agent and the buyer’s agent. The homesellers argued commission sharing as a condition for access to the Multiple Listing Service was unfair and kept commissions artificially high.

Typically, when a home goes on the market for sale, the seller offers their broker a set commission. For decades, the commission has consistently been around 6% of the sale price, usually with a 3% split for the buyer’s and seller’s agent.

In a competitive market, the homesellers argue, the cost of the buyer’s agent’s commission would be paid not by the seller, but by the buyer who received the service. The sellers said that the buyers should be able to negotiate the fee with their agent, and that the sellers should not be on the hook for paying it.

NAR and the other defendants argued in court that their commissions are always negotiable. They also said that the system of having the seller’s agent split the commission with the buyer’s agent allows buyers, who are already weighed down with expenses like a downpayment, closing costs, inspections and appraisals, to avoid the added expense of having to pay an agent as well.

Consumer advocates celebrated the verdict and hoped that plaintiffs would also receive their request for the judge to order changes to how commissions are structured in the industry.

While already large, the award could grow even more — to a total of $5 billion, depending on what the judge decides.

The jury clearly saw the industry had restricted price competition to a point where it could ensure nearly uniform 5%-6% commissions, said Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America. Jurors made their decision quickly, he said, deliberating for only a few hours.

“The extent of injunctive relief decided by the court will strongly influence whether a price competitive system develops that lowers consumer costs and increases quality of services,” Brobeck said. “We hope that the court will sever the ties between listing agent and buyer agent compensation, freeing sellers from the obligation and need to compensate buyer agents.”

Impact of commissions on buyers and sellers

Not much is expected to change in the near term with regard to how commissions are set, agents say.

The longer-term impact of the verdict may be that the pairing of buyer’s agent commission and seller’s agent commission will eventually be separated.

Analysts from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, an investment banking firm, said in report released ahead of the verdict that the NAR litigation and related government action is likely to reshape the residential brokerage industry’s commission structure, by eliminating the buyer-broker commission rule, and eventually the practice of listing agents and sellers setting and paying buyer agent commissions.

And since the commission paid to an agent is typically baked into a home price, if they were reduced or were to become more negotiable, home prices could drop as well, they said.

“Short term nothing changes,” said Jen Davis, a Keller Williams agent with Holt Homes Group, in Springfield, Missouri. “Commissions have always been negotiable. That will continue to be the case.”

But there could be unintended consequences if changes come about, she said.

“There are buyers that aren’t going to know the steps to buy a home,” Davis said. “They have to pay for a down payment, closing costs, appraisals, inspections. If they also have to come up with money to pay for a buyer’s agent, some just won’t and they’ll get in over their heads or they won’t buy at all. Not having representation will make the market less inclusive.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after consumers report finding metal pieces

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms) of breaded chicken ""Fun Nuggets'' after consumers complained of finding metal pieces in the dinosaur-shaped patties.

6 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump holds an edge over President Joe Biden in a series of hypothetical ma...

Ariel Edwards-Levy and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Trump leads Biden in 4 key swing states, new polling finds

Former President Donald Trump holds an edge over President Joe Biden in a series of hypothetical matchups among registered voters in four key swing states, new polling from The New York Times and Siena College shows.

6 hours ago

A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023, in Medfiel...

Claire Savage and Melissa Perez Winder, Associated Press/Report for America

Fall back: How daylight saving time can seriously affect your health

Nov. 5 is the beginning of daylight savings time. While Sunday morning might be a little easier, the sun will be setting this week well before many folks step foot out of the office. Experts say the twice-yearly ritual can have more serious effects on human health.

11 hours ago

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, Sunday, May 21, 2023. President Joe Biden planned on Sunday...

Associated Press

A Norway spruce from West Virginia is headed to the U.S. Capitol to be this year’s Christmas tree

A 63-foot (19-meter) Norway spruce from the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia is on its way to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to be the Christmas tree for 2023.

1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are pictured in a split image. (Getty I...

Steve Contorno and Kristen Holmes, CNN

Trump’s efforts to overshadow DeSantis in Florida take center stage

A Florida Republican lawmaker, after flipping his support to former President Donald Trump, is now publicly questioning Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support for the Jewish community.

1 day ago

FILE: Striking SAG-AFTRA members picket with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outsid...

David Goldman, CNN

Striking actors are reviewing Hollywood and TV studios’ ‘best and final offer’

A deal to resolve film and television actors’ 113-day strike could be imminent, as the union representing them said it is reviewing Hollywood and TV studios’ final offer.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

After a $1.8 billion verdict, the clock is ticking on the 6% real estate commission