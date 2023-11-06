On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Taylorsville Saturday night

Nov 6, 2023, 9:10 AM

A woman was killed in a wrong-way collision in Taylorsville on Saturday night, police said. (Kristi...

A woman was killed in a wrong-way collision in Taylorsville on Saturday night, police said. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


TAYLORSVILLE — A woman was killed in a wrong-way collision in Taylorsville Saturday night.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. near 2800 West and 4700 South, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Evan Keller said. A woman, approximately 30, was driving east when her vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

The woman was ejected and pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, a woman approximately age 40, suffered minor injuries, as did a child passenger in that vehicle, Keller said.

The crash is still under investigation. More information about the victim was not available.

This story will be updated. 

