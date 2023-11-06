Gov. Cox campaign headquarters vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY — The campaign headquarters of Gov. Spencer Cox was broken into and vandalized Monday morning.

Cox tweeted about the break-in explaining that the person responsible has targeted him and his family before.

Rough morning for our team and my campaign headquarters. This person has targeted me and my family before and, fortunately, is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/ZGRnzukh5R — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 6, 2023

Cox said the person is in police custody.

No other information about the attack was immediately available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.