One person injured in Layton car fire

LAYTON — Officials with the Layton Fire Department say one person received minor burns following a vehicle fire Sunday night.

According to a Facebook posting, the incident occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory at 1780 Woodland Park Drive. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, a passenger vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. A second vehicle was partially involved, according to the posting.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, limiting the damage to the two vehicles. Fire officials did not give a cause for the fire.