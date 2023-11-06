One person injured in Layton car fire
Nov 6, 2023, 2:53 PM
(Layton Fire Department)
LAYTON — Officials with the Layton Fire Department say one person received minor burns following a vehicle fire Sunday night.
According to a Facebook posting, the incident occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory at 1780 Woodland Park Drive. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, a passenger vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. A second vehicle was partially involved, according to the posting.
Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, limiting the damage to the two vehicles. Fire officials did not give a cause for the fire.