On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘The clock is ticking’: Downwinders call for congressional aid to fallout victims

Nov 6, 2023, 4:42 PM

Steve Erickson, downwinder advocate, speaks at a press conference calling on Utah's congressional d...

Steve Erickson, downwinder advocate, speaks at a press conference calling on Utah's congressional delegation to support the legislative expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act in front of the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Mary Dickson describes living an “idyllic childhood” near the rim of Parleys Canyon: drinking milk from the local dairy, playing in puddles of rainwater and mixing vanilla, sugar, and snow in the winter to pretend it was ice cream.

What she didn’t know was she was living downwind of nuclear fallout from nuclear weapons testing in Nevada. As a downwinder, Dickson’s generation has been plagued with cancers and autoimmune diseases likely the result of that radiation exposure.

“My sister died in 2001 of the autoimmune disease that had debilitated her for nine years,” Dickson said Monday at a press conference outside the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City. “I’ve mourned the dead and comforted the living, vowing to tell our stories. Of all the downwinders I worked most closely with in Utah, I’m the only one still living. One of them told me before she died: ‘You have to keep fighting.'”

Dickson has continued to fight, and on Monday joined with HEAL Utah to call on Utah’s congressmen to back an amendment to the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act that would expand and extend benefits to help people who were suffering after being exposed to radiation.

Congress passed the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) in 1990, providing partial restitution to people suffering from illnesses linked to radiation exposure from nuclear sources, but that bill includes only several southern Utah counties, leaving downwinders from northern Utah to fend for themselves. RECA is set to expire next year, but several senators from Western states are sponsoring a proposal to extend RECA another 19 years.

HEAL Utah and downwinders like Dickson are urging Utahns to contact their congressmen in support of extending RECA.

John Callahan, a cancer-science researcher, said he was “stopped short” when he saw research and modeling that radiation from the Trinity Test and Nevada Test Site spread throughout the Intermountain West, not just southern Utah, northern Arizona, and Nevada.

“Now, this was a needle-scratcher for me because my wife died of cancer 20 years ago,” he said. “She was born in 1963 in Salt Lake City and she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer at the age of 33. At the time, I thought it was just a string of bad luck, but a large number of my friends in their 30s and 40s contracted pancreatic cancer, brain cancer.”

Dickson said the current benefits for downwinders can help, but the $50,000 most Utah downwinders are eligible for only makes a dent in most expensive cancer treatments. The RECA extension in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act would increase the benefits to help offset some costs of inflation and more expensive treatments.

“It’s not too late for our representatives to join them in supporting this critical legislation. To our delegation, I say, your constituents are counting on you,” she said. “Please do right by all of us. The clock is ticking. The current RECA expires at the end of June and this may very well be our last chance.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police investigate after a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed near 500 North and Bluff Street on...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver used cocaine prior to hitting, killing St. George pedestrian, charges say

The driver of a pedestrian crash that killed a man was charged with cocaine use before driving and hitting the man. Two days prior to the accident, the man's sister was also killed in the same intersection and separate crash.

18 minutes ago

Emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Motorcyclist hit, killed in Ogden

A motorcyclist is dead in Ogden after being hit in an intersection by a truck.

45 minutes ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Eliza Pace

Two killed, two hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning in Carbon County

Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday. 

52 minutes ago

(Layton Fire Department)...

Mark Jones

One person injured in Layton car fire

Officials with the Layton Fire Department say one person received minor burns following a vehicle fire Sunday night.

2 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Stop for Students: Life-saving tips every driver and pedestrian should follow

With Daylight Saving Time ending, and daylight decreasing, Utah Highway Patrol says that means we could be heading for an increase in auto-pedestrian crashes.

4 hours ago

Young mother Mary, played by Sara Anne, holds baby Jesus as Joseph, played by Raja Bond watches in ...

Hanna Seariac, Deseret News

‘The Chosen’ officially releases its Christmas special trailer — Andrea Bocelli and the Bonner Family will perform

On Wednesday, “The Chosen” released its official trailer for the upcoming Christmas special “Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night.”

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

‘The clock is ticking’: Downwinders call for congressional aid to fallout victims