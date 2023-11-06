On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Two killed, two hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning in Carbon County

Nov 6, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:17 pm

(FILE) Police lights at night....

(FILE) Police lights at night.

(FILE)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

CARBON COUNTY — Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized due to a carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday.

According to a release from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning within Carbon County at 9 p.m. Saturday.

First responders discovered four individuals at the scene. Two of those individuals were airlifted to hospitals for treatment, but two individuals were found dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family at this difficult time,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The identities of the individuals were not released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

Follow @KSL5TV

