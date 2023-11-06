On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Motorcyclist hit, killed in Ogden

Nov 6, 2023, 4:17 PM | Updated: 5:12 pm

The aftermath of an Ogden accident which killed a motorcyclist on Nov. 6. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)...

The aftermath of an Ogden accident which killed a motorcyclist on Nov. 6. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

(Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A man on a motorcycle was hit by a truck on Monday, and police said it killed a motorcyclist.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the man driving the truck stopped at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 21st Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling east and the man driving the truck did not see him and proceeded through the intersection, hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and died from them shortly after he was taken to a hospital. Police said impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, though they are still investigating for other details.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Police investigate after a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed near 500 North and Bluff Street on...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver used cocaine prior to hitting, killing St. George pedestrian, charges say

The driver of a pedestrian crash that killed a man was charged with cocaine use before driving and hitting the man. Two days prior to the accident, the man's sister was also killed in the same intersection and separate crash.

39 minutes ago

(Layton Fire Department)...

Mark Jones

One person injured in Layton car fire

Officials with the Layton Fire Department say one person received minor burns following a vehicle fire Sunday night.

2 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Mark Jones

Man dies after struck deer comes through his windshield

The Utah Highway Patrol says an 88-year-old male died Saturday night after an automobile struck a deer.

1 day ago

A police car blocking the site of the crash on South Temple. The car in the background crashed into...

Mary Culbertson

One critical, two injured after South Temple crash overnight

A downtown Salt Lake crash left one critically injured and two with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday Nov. 05.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Family identifies brother, sister killed in separate pedestrian crashes in St. George

The family of the brother and sister killed in St. George this week is in a state of disbelief, mourning the loss of the two who were killed after almost identical crashes.

2 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Ogden man dies two-vehicle crash in Idaho

The Idaho State Police say a 54-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident last Sunday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Motorcyclist hit, killed in Ogden