Motorcyclist hit, killed in Ogden

OGDEN — A man on a motorcycle was hit by a truck on Monday, and police said it killed a motorcyclist.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the man driving the truck stopped at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 21st Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling east and the man driving the truck did not see him and proceeded through the intersection, hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and died from them shortly after he was taken to a hospital. Police said impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, though they are still investigating for other details.