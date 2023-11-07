Parents of Saratoga Springs boy hit by car plead to drivers to pay attention

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs family says a recent accident involving their 9-year-old son is a wake-up call for pedestrian safety.

“(It) just a typical Thursday. Kids had gotten home from school and had activity days,” said Ski Jensen, father of 9-year-old Bridger Jenson.

Ski Jenson said Bridger was walking to church with his friends, being a kid, until he darted into the road.

“My wife, Sakerra, gets a phone call… (saying) Bridger’s been hit by a car,” Ski Jenson said.

The parents said when they arrived on the street where Bridger was hit, it was full of first responders working on their child.

“When you drive up on a scene and you see your child on the ground not really knowing what to expect, there were just so many things going through our head,” Ski Jenson said.

Bridger was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, including broken bones and a brain bleed.

“It was hard for him to crack a smile, all the pain he was in,” Ski Jenson said about Bridger’s injuries.

Saratoga Springs police said the driver involved in this accident was fully cooperative with officers. Bridger’s parents say they don’t place any blame on that person at all.

“Any normal person would just be in absolute shambles and devastated by it, so our heart goes out to him and his family,” Ski Jenson said.

Both parents say even though this was an accident, it was a wake-up call for them to educate their family about being safe.

“It definitely drives home to educate your kids more, be just that more careful. You might think no one’s coming, but that’s why you double-check,” Ski Jenson said. “If we can avoid even just a few of these tragedies, it’s worth that extra effort.”

They are reminded of how precious life is, and slowing down, for both pedestrians and drivers, can save children like their son.

“We kind of all roll our eyes at it and say okay, we know we’ve heard this a thousand times, it’s whatever, but obviously, this experience really drives it home,” Ski Jenson said.

For now, Ski and Sakerra’s fourth grader has a lot of healing ahead of him.

“It is hard. He’s antsy and wants to do things, wants the freedom to roam around, and we still kind of have to help him a little bit,” Ski Jenson said. “He’s still a little undecided on how cool it is.”