On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

U of U police introduce new device to replace batons after the death of Tyre Nichols

Nov 6, 2023, 5:41 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Officers at the University of Utah have a new tool to fight crime on campus.

The department has gotten rid of batons, also known as nightsticks, and replaced them with a new device called a BolaWrap that launches a cord, wrapping up the suspect’s arms or legs.

Officers can aim it from about 10 to 25 feet away, claiming it keeps both officers safer from suspects, and inflicts less harm on those suspects than a baton would.

U of U Police Captain Brian Lohrke says they made the switch just a few months ago after the beating and death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

“We watched the horrific events in Memphis and the death of Tyree Nichols. And we started as an administration to look at what our tools are and what our training is for our officers. And good conversation came with that. And we decided at that point that we would no longer carry any type of baton stick, and instead go to the BolaWrap,” he said.

As for how it works, Lohrke described it as similar to Spiderman shooting a web.

“It’s a handheld device that shoots a projectile towards the suspect. It’s kind of seven-foot, six-inch Kevlar cord, which is pretty tough, wraps around the individual almost like if spider man were to shoot his web,” Lohrke said.

According to Lohrke, each of the University’s officers has training on it now.

“It’s got a pop noise to it, to fire out the projectile. So that’s part of the training that we did to familiarize our officers with what it sounds like, but also what it feels like when they are wrapped,” he said.

Lohrke said similar to a taser, officers have to be precise with where they aim it. The goal, he said, is around the upper knee.

U of U peace officers haven’t had to apprehend a suspect this way, but Lohrke believes it is safer for suspects and officers alike.

“If somebody is running, and we wrap their legs, they’re going to fall and fall hard. So, we have to be able to justify that type of injury. So, the crime has to be very high for us to use it in a situation like that,” he said.

Lohrke said it likewise wouldn’t be used for low-level crimes. It would ideally be used on a suspect who was posing a threat but standing still.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Mark Jones

One person is dead in auto-pedestrian collision in Logan

Logan police say one person has died in an auto-pedestrian collision Monday night.

2 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Three dogs dead after aggressive attack leaves three people injured in Clinton

Three dogs are now dead following an aggressive attack on three people Sunday.

10 minutes ago

CDL instructor Hayden Stroh showing the inside of a truck and all the mechanisms inside the drivers...

Brianna Chavez

CDL instructor explains safety steps before trips after Tooele’s semi-truck crash

The aftermath of the fiery semi-truck in Tooele on Friday continues to raise multiple questions including safety concerns in the trucking industry.

42 minutes ago

Nine-year-old Bridger Jensen recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car. (Courtesy: Jensen...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Parents of Saratoga Springs boy hit by car plead to drivers to pay attention

A Saratoga Springs family says a recent accident involving their 9-year-old son is a wake-up call for pedestrian safety. 

45 minutes ago

Salt Lake and Davis county students at the Google lecture. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Google grant will expand access to computer science in Utah

Google announced an exciting milestone for Utah's students from K-12 with a grant for computer science classes. 

1 hour ago

Police investigate after a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed near 500 North and Bluff Street on...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver used cocaine prior to hitting, killing St. George pedestrian, charges say

The driver of a pedestrian crash that killed a man was charged with cocaine use before driving and hitting the man. Two days prior to the accident, the man's sister was also killed in the same intersection and separate crash.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

U of U police introduce new device to replace batons after the death of Tyre Nichols