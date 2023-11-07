Driver critically injured following two-vehicle crash Monday

TOOELE — One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Tooele.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the incident occurred around 4:34 p.m. Monday afternoon on state Route 138. The UHP also says a Toyota Tacoma was passing a semi on the left and for some reason the truck cut back into the semi, hitting the cab of the semi.

The driver of the Toyota lost control and the vehicle rolled several times, and the driver was ejected. The driver was airlifted in critical condition, while the driver of the semi was not injured.

SR-138 was closed in both directions for several hours Monday evening.