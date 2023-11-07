On the Site:
Now is the time to get your yard ready for winter, expert says

Nov 6, 2023, 10:38 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As the weather is set to change, now is the time to get the final winter preparation done on your yard to make sure it survives the cold, harsh conditions around the corner.

“If you’re a gambling person, and you like to roll the dice, don’t blow out your sprinkler system,” said Corey Draper, who owns and operates Professional Yard Services.

For 30 years, he’s helped people with landscaping and issues in their yards. He says the most expensive mistake people make is always with water and winter.

Draper says while people can do lots of the clean up and winterizing on their own, there is one place he recommends reaching out to the pros, whether that’s his team, or someone else. He says the cold winters can wreak havoc on a system that hasn’t been properly cleared out.

“And that’s what breaks your sprinkler pipes as well as damages your backflow or your manifold system where the sprinkler valves are,” Draper said. “And replacing one of those is very expensive, very difficult and it’s something that can be avoided.”

(KSL TV)

Work now will pay off in the long run

Draper says the things you need to do right now, include mow your lawn one last time, get all the leaves out of your yard, aerate – if you can, and fertilize. Those are in addition to having your sprinkler lines blown out.

He says all of the work you do now, will pay off next spring.

Additionally, Draper says making sure the lawn is short before the snow falls is helpful in preventing mold, or rot.

He says homeowners can do a lot of this on their own, but hiring an expert ups your chances of not getting surprised with problems when the winter freeze is over.“It’s all money,” says Draper when it comes to keeping up on your yard.  “And whether you pay a little or a lot generally depends on your planning.”

Draper and his teams take care of hundreds of yards every week. If you want to hire them to help with your winter clean up, you can find their website by clicking here.

