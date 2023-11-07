On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah wildlife officials seek hunter who reportedly shot deer, struck it with boulder

Nov 7, 2023, 8:48 AM

An undated image of the area near Beaver where two people reported seeing a man illegally shoot a b...

An undated image of the area near Beaver where two people reported seeing a man illegally shoot a buck deer and strike it in the head with a boulder on Oct. 14, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials said Monday. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

BEAVER — Utah conservation officers say they are investigating reports that a hunter illegally shot a buck deer and then struck it in the head with a “large” boulder before driving away with the animal in their vehicle last month.

The incident happened on Oct. 14 by Fremont Wash Road near Beaver. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said two residents reported to the agency that they saw a man shoot the deer at some point that evening. The hunter then threw “several large boulders,” including one that struck the deer in the head, agency officials said Monday.

The hunter, described by the residents as a middle-aged male with “longer hair,” then grabbed the deer and loaded it into the back of a beige pickup truck before driving off. The man was also wearing a bark brown sweater and blue jeans, Jolley said.

State wildlife officials pointed out that there were no deer hunts happening in the area at the time of the incident. Jolley said the man would likely face charges tied to wanton destruction of protected wildlife. A conviction can result in fines, restitution fees and jail time, as well as losing hunting or fishing license privileges in Utah and 48 other states, according to the agency.

After exhausting all leads, conservation officers are now asking for the public’s help as they investigate the case. They are asking if anyone has information about the truck or man to call 435-310-0238. Agency officials said all requests for confidentiality will be honored and that there may be a reward available for information leading to a conviction.

Poaching is an issue that hasn’t gone away in Utah. More than 1,200 wild animals and fish valued at over $600,000 were illegally killed in Utah last year, including 179 deer and 134 elk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps restore funds stolen from Utah woman after bank balks

Get Gephardt help's an Ogden woman get her $1,200 back after someone hacked into her account.

12 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Now is the time to get your yard ready for winter, expert says

As the weather is set to change, now is the time to get the final winter preparation done on your yard to make sure it survives the cold, harsh conditions around the corner.

12 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Newly released videos document runaway semi crashes in Tooele

Police on Monday released numerous dash camera, body camera and surveillance camera sources that captured an apparently runaway semi as it crashed through cars at multiple intersections before plowing into a car dealership.

12 hours ago

(Sgt. Cameron Roden/Utah Highway Patrol)...

Mark Jones

Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Tooele County

The Utah Highway Patrol says two individuals were seriously injured Monday evening following a crash on Interstate 80 near milepost 81 in Tooele County.

12 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Mark Jones

Driver critically injured following two-vehicle crash Monday

One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Tooele.

14 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Carole Mikita

Pioneer of modern dance in Utah dies at the age of 96

Joan Woodbury, one of the pioneers of modern dance in Utah, has died at the age of 96.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Utah wildlife officials seek hunter who reportedly shot deer, struck it with boulder