Utah wildlife officials seek hunter who reportedly shot deer, struck it with boulder

BEAVER — Utah conservation officers say they are investigating reports that a hunter illegally shot a buck deer and then struck it in the head with a “large” boulder before driving away with the animal in their vehicle last month.

The incident happened on Oct. 14 by Fremont Wash Road near Beaver. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said two residents reported to the agency that they saw a man shoot the deer at some point that evening. The hunter then threw “several large boulders,” including one that struck the deer in the head, agency officials said Monday.

The hunter, described by the residents as a middle-aged male with “longer hair,” then grabbed the deer and loaded it into the back of a beige pickup truck before driving off. The man was also wearing a bark brown sweater and blue jeans, Jolley said.

State wildlife officials pointed out that there were no deer hunts happening in the area at the time of the incident. Jolley said the man would likely face charges tied to wanton destruction of protected wildlife. A conviction can result in fines, restitution fees and jail time, as well as losing hunting or fishing license privileges in Utah and 48 other states, according to the agency.

After exhausting all leads, conservation officers are now asking for the public’s help as they investigate the case. They are asking if anyone has information about the truck or man to call 435-310-0238. Agency officials said all requests for confidentiality will be honored and that there may be a reward available for information leading to a conviction.

Poaching is an issue that hasn’t gone away in Utah. More than 1,200 wild animals and fish valued at over $600,000 were illegally killed in Utah last year, including 179 deer and 134 elk.