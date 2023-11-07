Massive World War II-era blimp hangar burns in Southern California
(Orange County Fire Authority)
(Orange County Fire Authority)
The last time America’s housing market was this unaffordable, Ronald Reagan was in the White House.
1 hour ago
The prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation is testifying before congressional investigators that he had the ultimate authority over the yearslong case.
2 hours ago
A shopper browsing the Halloween section at a thrift store in Florida found something chilling: a real human skull.
3 hours ago
A St. Charles, Missouri veteran was honored for his continued service to others on his 100th birthday.
18 hours ago
In the wealthy neighborhood of Mayfair in London, Gallery Fumi — a contemporary design space — is showcasing a new collection of furniture. This would be no surprise were it not for the incongruous material these chairs and tables are made from: cardboard.
22 hours ago
Mariah Carey is facing a copyright lawsuit over her Christmas hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," just ahead of the holiday season.
23 hours ago
