On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Massive World War II-era blimp hangar burns in Southern California

Nov 7, 2023, 10:44 AM

(Orange County Fire Authority)...

(Orange County Fire Authority)

(Orange County Fire Authority)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Fire raged Tuesday in a massive World War II-era wooden hangar that was built to house military blimps based in Southern California.

The Orange County Fire Authority said in a social media post that allowing the structure to collapse was the only way to fight the fire.

“Due to the dynamic nature of the fire, and the imminent danger of collapse, we have determined the most operationally sound method is to allow the structure to collapse, at which point ground crews can move in closer, and aggressively work to extinguish the fire,” the agency said.

Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said no injuries were reported.

The historic hangar was one of two built in 1942 for the U.S. Navy in the city of Tustin, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. At the time, the Navy used lighter-than-air ships for patrol and antisubmarine defense.

According to the city, the hangars are 17 stories high, more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) long and 300 feet (91.4 meters) wide, putting them among the largest wooden structures ever built. The burning structure was known as the north hangar.

The Navy installation became a Marine Corps air station in the 1950s and closed in 1999. Fennessy said his agency was in contact with the Navy, which still owns the property.

Hollywood productions have used the hangars for TV shows and movies, and they’ve also appeared in commercials. In 1993, the site was listed by the American Society of Civil Engineers as one of the historic civil engineering landmarks of the 20th century.

“With all that in mind, it’s a sad day for the city of Tustin and all of Orange County,” Fennessy said. “But we are fortunate that no injuries have been reported and we are in a position to extinguish the blaze without putting firefighters at risk, albeit several days.”

The north hangar had been shuttered since it sustained roof damage during an October 2013 windstorm, according to the city.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Homes in Centreville, Maryland Mandatory Credit: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images...

Matt Egan, CNN

This is the least affordable housing market since 1984, research says

The last time America’s housing market was this unaffordable, Ronald Reagan was in the White House.

1 hour ago

FILE - U.S. Attorney David Weiss speaks during a press conference on May 3, 2018, at his district o...

Farnoush Amiri and Lindsay Whitehurst

Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the ‘decision-maker’ in rare testimony

The prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation is testifying before congressional investigators that he had the ultimate authority over the yearslong case.

2 hours ago

(Lee County Sheriff's Office)...

Eliza Pace

Anthropologist discovers real human skull in Florida thrift store

A shopper browsing the Halloween section at a thrift store in Florida found something chilling: a real human skull. 

3 hours ago

Cyril Meyer was honored for his continued service to others on his 100th birthday. (KMOV)...

Alex Gaul, CNN

Veteran honored with ‘Hometown Hero’ banner on 100th birthday

A St. Charles, Missouri veteran was honored for his continued service to others on his 100th birthday.

18 hours ago

A cardboard bed base from "Room in a box". (Chris Abatzis, Courtesy Room in a Box)...

Francesca Perry, CNN

People are making furniture out of cardboard. And it looks like this

In the wealthy neighborhood of Mayfair in London, Gallery Fumi — a contemporary design space — is showcasing a new collection of furniture. This would be no surprise were it not for the incongruous material these chairs and tables are made from: cardboard.

22 hours ago

Mariah Carey performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 20...

Eliza Pace

Mariah Carey sued over copyright claims of ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

Mariah Carey is facing a copyright lawsuit over her Christmas hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," just ahead of the holiday season.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Massive World War II-era blimp hangar burns in Southern California