Park City fire rescues two stuck kittens from sewer line

PARK CITY — Two kittens needed rescuing by fire crews after wandering into a sewer line and getting trapped.

According to the Park City Fire District, a bystander called 911 about the kittens on Tuesday.

“With the use of the Snyderville Basin camera truck, they were able to locate the kittens and push them to a manhole where they could rescue them from the sewer system,” the fire district Facebook stated.

The two kittens were safely rescued and placed into the care of local animal control, which provided the kittens shelter and care.

Fire crews believe the two kittens entered through a broken cap that led to the sewer cleanout.

Park City Mountian Ski Patrol, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, Summit County Animal Control, and PCFD Engine 31 responded to this animal rescue.