Victim in auto-pedestrian collision in Logan is identified

LOGAN –– The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a 58-year-old woman who was struck and killed Monday night in northern Utah.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as Shelley Compton of North Logan.

The UHP says the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. The UHP also says the woman was jogging in the area of 1400 South and roughly 750 East.

According to the UHP, a Dodge Dakota pickup was eastbound approaching the same location and had just passed a semi before moving back to the right lane. The UHP says it was reported right after the truck moved back into the right lane, the victim cut across the eastbound lanes and was struck by the Dodge.

The victim was transported to an hospital, but died a short time later.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured. The incident remains under investigation.