On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope

Nov 7, 2023, 7:20 PM

This image provided by the European Space Agency shows Euclid’s panoramic view of the Horsehead N...

This image provided by the European Space Agency shows Euclid’s panoramic view of the Horsehead Nebula. The European Space Agency released Euclid’s first photos Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 four months after the spacecraft was launched from Florida to study the dark universe, invisible yet everywhere. Euclid will observe billions of galaxies, creating the largest 3D map ever made of the cosmos, in order to better understand the dark energy and matter that make up 95 percent of the universe. (European Space Agency via AP)

(European Space Agency via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARCIA DUNN AP AEROSPACE WRITER


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists on Tuesday unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count.

The photos were revealed by the European Space Agency, four months after the telescope launched from Cape Canaveral.

Although these celestial landscapes have been observed before by the Hubble Space Telescope and others, Euclid’s snapshots provide “razor-sharp astronomical images across such a large patch of the sky, and looking so far into the distant universe,” the agency said.

In one picture, Euclid captured a group shot of 1,000 galaxies in a cluster 240 million light-years away, against a backdrop of more than 100,000 galaxies billions of light-years away. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

“Dazzling,” said the space agency’s science director, Carole Mundell, as she showed off the galaxy cluster shot on a large screen at the control center in Germany.

Euclid’s instruments are sensitive enough to pick up the smallest galaxies, which were too faint to see until now. The results are “crystal-clear and stunning images going back in cosmic time,” Mundell said.

This image provided by the European Space Agency shows Euclid’s view of 1000 galaxies belonging to the Perseus Cluster. The European Space Agency released Euclid’s first photos Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 four months after the spacecraft was launched from Florida to study the dark universe, invisible yet everywhere. Euclid will observe billions of galaxies, creating the largest 3D map ever made of the cosmos, in order to better understand the dark energy and matter that make up 95 percent of the universe. (European Space Agency via AP) This image provided by the European Space Agency shows Euclid’s view of the galaxy called IC 342. The European Space Agency released Euclid’s first photos Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 four months after the spacecraft was launched from Florida to study the dark universe, invisible yet everywhere. Euclid will observe billions of galaxies, creating the largest 3D map ever made of the cosmos, in order to better understand the dark energy and matter that make up 95 percent of the universe. (European Space Agency via AP) This image provided by the European Space Agency shows Euclid’s panoramic view of the Horsehead Nebula. The European Space Agency released Euclid’s first photos Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 four months after the spacecraft was launched from Florida to study the dark universe, invisible yet everywhere. Euclid will observe billions of galaxies, creating the largest 3D map ever made of the cosmos, in order to better understand the dark energy and matter that make up 95 percent of the universe. (European Space Agency via AP)

The telescope snapped pictures of a relatively close spiral galaxy that is a ringer for our own Milky Way. Although the Hubble Space Telescope previously observed the heart of this galaxy, Euclid’s shot reveals star formation across the entire region, scientists said.

Euclid also took fresh photos of the Horsehead Nebula in the constellation Orion, a dramatic nursery of baby stars made famous by Hubble. It took Euclid just an hour to capture the nebula’s latest beauty shot; the five new photos accounted for less than a day of observing time.

By measuring the shape and movement of galaxies as far as 10 billion light-years away, astronomers hope to learn more about the dark energy and matter that make up 95% of the universe.

The observatory will survey billions of galaxies over the next six years, creating the most comprehensive 3D map of the cosmos ever made. NASA is a partner in the $1.5 billion mission and supplied the telescope’s infrared detectors.

Launched in July, Euclid orbits the sun some 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth. The telescope is named after the mathematician of ancient Greece.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Phone with Instagram logo...

Associated Press

Former Meta engineering leader to testify before Congress on Instagram’s harms to teens

On the same day whistleblower Frances Haugen was testifying before Congress about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to children in the fall of 2021, Arturo Bejar, then a contractor at the social media giant, sent an alarming email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the same topic.

58 minutes ago

Salt Lake and Davis county students at the Google lecture. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Google grant will expand access to computer science in Utah

Google announced an exciting milestone for Utah's students from K-12 with a grant for computer science classes. 

1 day ago

Dozens of African elephants died in Zimbabwe between August and November 2020. (Chris Foggin, CNN)...

Katie Hunt, CNN

Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unraveled by scientists

The cause of mass deaths of African elephants has been unraveled, and scientists say the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid the climate crisis, according to a new study.

1 day ago

FILE (Image by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Tips for protecting your identity online

You may not think twice about sharing intimate details about your life on social media, but experts say your personal info could be at risk.

7 days ago

Data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer contributed t...

Ashley Strickland

NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos

The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.

7 days ago

(KSL-TV)...

Andrew Adams

Is Ogden’s historic Browning Mansion home to more than just the living?

Jake Cox and Jackie Loveland moved into the historic John M. Browning Mansion, 505 27th Street, in March 2018 and have been the proud caretakers ever since.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope