Snow closes Guardsman Pass for season, visitors enjoy early taste of winter

Nov 7, 2023, 10:35 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON—An early season snowstorm led the Utah Department of Transportation to close Guardsman Pass for the season Tuesday as visitors to the canyon got their first taste of winter.

“This is a seasonal road with no plowing operations and we want to keep all travelers safe with winter upon us,” UDOT announced on social media as it closed and locked the gate to the popular scenic road. “Thank you for a great season!”

The snow certainly didn’t scare visitors away from Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Some arrived Tuesday afternoon to take family pictures.

“They wanted fall pictures but turns out it was winter,” smiled photographer Brady Anderson of Prone to Wander Films. “This is a shock to be in the snow, but I like the snow! It’s great!”

 

Family pictures in the snow

Photographer Brady Anderson takes some family portraits in the wintry conditions in Bit Cottonwood Canyon. (KSL TV)

The family seemed to agree.

“It’s just really nice and white—getting real good snow here,” Lee Jensen said. “It’s just fun seeing the weather change and getting ready for the season, for skiing or snowboarding.”

Victoria Jensen, unrelated to Lee, said she came to the canyon to escape the city and take in the beautiful scenery.

“(It’s) very refreshing to be out here,” she said. “Just (a) five-minute drive and you’re actually in winter and then it’s 20 degrees colder.”

Brandon Meneses also snapped off a couple of pictures and smiled.

“It’s what I like!” he said.

Weather

